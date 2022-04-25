Frequent blocks in drainage lines leave sewage to flow on Madurai's streets

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With clogged underground drainage pipelines (UGD) leaking sewage water onto the roads, residents of Kamarajapuram and Harijan Colony in Madurai are left to live on streets filled in the stench. The continued blockage in the pipelines has meant the sewage runs through the streets even for more than half a kilometre, creating a haphazard situation in the localities.

Being two of the widely-populated residential areas in the city, both Kamarajapuram and Harijan Colony house nearly 6,000 families. On entering both the areas, the first thing that comes across is the toe-deep dark sewage water stagnant on the road, which the locals are being forced to wade through.

"The sewage leaking problem has become a routine thing in the area. The corporation solves the issue when we complain, but within the next two days, it will again start leaking through the manholes. We are fed up with the issue that has been prevailing for several years. We have to be cautious while riding vehicles, as the dark sewage water covers up the pits on the road. The water spreads for more than 500-600 metres through the road," said Arul Raj, a resident of Kamarajar Puram.

Mahilarasan, another resident of Kamarajar Puram said, "We are afraid to leave children outside our houses, as they might enter into the stagnant sewage water and catch health issues." Locals from both areas requested the corporation to take permanent action and not temporary measures for solving the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Commissioner Dr Karthikeyan said, "Miscreants are reportedly dumping solid wastes, such as those from meat shops, in the drains and leading to the blockage. This is despite creating awareness and issuing strict warnings. We have been deputing works to use suction equipment to clear the blockages and keep the sewage flow properly, once in every two days." He added that the additional pipelines and a lift well constructed in the area at a cost of `1 crore is expected to ease the excessive flow of sewage through the lines.

The corporation is also planning to hold detailed enquiries on violators dumping solid waste and take penal actions against them.