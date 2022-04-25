Local train in Tamil Nadu crashes into platform 

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: A 12-car suburban train went off the rails and crashed into the buffer at the dead-end of platform one at the Chennai Beach station on Sunday. No one was injured as the train had no passengers on board and few people were on the platform when the mishap occurred. Only an IRCTC water-vending shop was damaged.

According to government railway police (GRP), the accident was a result of brake failure caused by power disruption on the train. The crash occurred around 4.25 pm when loco pilot shunter Shanker was driving the train from the stabling line into platform one.

The train was scheduled to leave to Chengalpattu at 4.35 pm. As the slow-moving train neared the dead-end of the platform, Shanker suddenly lost control of the train and it ran more than 5m past the buffer and crashed into the platform. As a result, the motor coach (first coach) climbed onto the platform and the trailer coach rammed the platform’s wall. Shanker jumped off the train and escaped without injuries.

“Initial inquiry indicates brake failure occurred due to disconnection of power in the loco cabin,” said A Elango, Superintendent of Police, GRP Chennai division, referring to the shunter’s statement. “No train was cancelled due to the incident. Inquiry at appropriate level will be conducted to assess the cause. Restoration work on platform one in Beach station is underway,” said A Elumalai, PRO, Chennai division, Southern Railway.

Eyewitnesses, who confirmed the train had been moving slowly when the mishap occurred, noted that fortunately the platform had not been very crowded at the time. On weekends, the Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu line sees only 30-40% of the average weekday daily traffic of 5.2 lakh commuters. “During weekdays, a lot of passengers stand near the IRCTC’s water-vending shop. Luckily, there were no passengers near the shop today when the accident occurred,” an employee of the shop told TNIE.

“I was having tea at a shop when I saw the slow-moving train suddenly climb onto the platform and crash into the dead-end with a loud noise. I have never seen a train crash into the platform,” said K Sivam of Mylapore, a regular commuter. In November 2017, the Chennai division received the first 3-phase suburban train manufactured by ICF.

The 3-phase train consumes 30% less energy than conventional coaches and the railways proposed to replace the old coaches with energy - efficient rakes gradually. The 3-phase AC traction EMU train converts kinetic energy generated during the braking of the train into electrical energy which is directed back to the power grid.

Besides, the train engine is also designed to have faster acceleration/ deceleration and is capable of attaining the speed of 90 km in less than 20 seconds. K Parthasarathy, Joint General Secretary, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) said, “The 3-phase train has higher torque, hence it achieves a higher speed quickly.

The joystick-like control should be moved in one direction for running a train forward and the opposite direction for stopping it. We cannot attribute the mishap to a technical fault without a detailed inquiry.” ICF officials could not be reached for comment.

