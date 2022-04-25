Through YouTube, teacher in Tamil Nadu helps kids with maths

By Express News Service

A Bharath, a class XII student at a government school in the district was stuck with a Maths problem at home. But he did not fret as he watched his teacher's video and clear his doubts. This helped Bharath score more than 80% in the recent revision test.

Like him, many students studying in the government higher secondary school at Kalapatti have shed their fear of the subject, thanks to their teacher N Tamilselven. After regular classes, postgraduate teacher Tamilselven produces videos explaining Maths concepts interactively in Tamil language.

"When I was not aware of Youtube, I asked suggestion with an alumni student to take video lessons using a camera and mike. As per his suggestion, I have started a Youtube channel and started video shoot for all chapters from Mathematics subject," he said.

"I have been working at this school for a few years now, after working at two government schools. During Covid-19, lessons were taken online as physical classes were not safe. I did not know how to simplify the methods within the given time allotted. Then I came to know about YouTube through alumni and decided to produce videos for the subject so kids can learn from them anytime, anywhere," said Tamilselven.

"I have uploaded 300 videos on Youtube for classes X, XI, and XII. Nearly 13,000 people subscribed to my channel and many students my videos helped them understand the subject better," he said. Since the clips were not for commercial purposes, I cannot monetise my Youtube channel, he said.

"I clarify students' doubts even in the comment section. All the remaining 1,150 videos I prepared with the help of alumni will be uploaded one by one on Youtube by March 25," he said.