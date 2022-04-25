TN Assembly adopts two Bills to clip powers of Governor in appointing VCs to 13 universities

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as Governor RN Ravi is chairing a two-conference of the Vice-Chancellors of state, central and private universities in Udhagamandalam, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted two Bills seeking to empower the state government in appointing VCs to 13 state universities. The Bill intends to clip the powers of the Governor in appointing VCs to universities in the state.

The Bills seek to give effect to the promise made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in January during the Assembly session. The AIADMK opposed the Bills at the introductory stage itself while the BJP opposed the Bills and staged a walkout. The two Bills -- The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and the Chennai University Act, 1923 -- were adopted by voice vote.

If these Bills get the assent, then the state government can appoint the VCs for the following state universities: Madurai-Kamaraj University, Anna University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Alagappa University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Periyar Univesity, Tamil Nadu Open University, Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Annamalai University and the University of Madras.

Speaking on these Bills, the Chief Minister said the appointment of VCs was done in consultation with the state government earlier. But in the recent past, the Governor has been taking decisions unilaterally in appointing the VCs.

"The elected government cannot appoint VCs now. This goes against the democratic principle. The Punchhi Commission on inter-state relations had recommended that the powers to appoint VCs should not be given to the Governors. The Commission had said there would be a clash of functions and powers if the power to appoint VCs is vested with the Governors. As many as 19 states had agreed with the observations of this Commission. The AIADMK government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami too had expressed the view that the powers to appoint VCs should not vest with the Governor," Chief Minister said.

Stalin also pointed out that in Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the state governments have a say in the appointment of VCs.