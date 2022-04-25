Two anganwadis closed in Krishnagiri as workers go on leave

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two Anganwadi mini centres in tribal areas of Kottayur panchayat in Anchetti taluk are not serving the purpose as the staff are not regular to work.

The Anganwadi Centre at Siddhappan Doddi is 130 km away from Krishnagiri town. caters to 15 children. On Friday, the centre remained closed as the lone staff Sujatha did not turn up for work. Sources said she is irregular to work and had been warned by officials in the past, but has not mended her ways.

When contacted Sujatha told TNIW that the children did come to the centre on Thursday and Friday due to a local festival and she didn't inform her supervisor. Further, Sujatha said she attends work regularly and would leave at around 2 pm.

The Anganwadi mini centre which caters to 15 children, at Kumarthanapalli also did not function on Friday as employee Malarvizhi was absent. After being alerted by TNIE, Urigam cluster supervisor Jalajamma visited the centres and said she would inform her higher officials.

Integrated Child Development Services Programme Officer Jayanthi said a day's salary would be docked from the two employees for taking leave without permission. The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team in each block used to visit Anganwadi centres and government schools to identify the health issue of children and refer them to District Early Intervention Centre ( DEIC), but for the past two years, the team visited just two centres due to the pandemic.