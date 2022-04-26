STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels Thirunedungulam village chief for 'hosting' minister at grama sabha

The village falls under the party's Tiruchy Rural (South) unit, and former MP P Kumar is the district secretary.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: AIADMK functionary and Thirunedungulam village panchayat president Srinidhi Sathishkumar was expelled from the party allegedly for organising a grama sabha meeting in which School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi participated on Sunday.

The village falls under the party's Tiruchy Rural (South) unit, and former MP P Kumar is the district secretary. According to sources, the block development officer informed the Thirunedungulam village panchayat president about the minister's plan to take part in the gram sabha. Following that, Srinidhi Sathishkumar  made all arrangements for the meeting.

While speaking at the meeting, Poyyamozhi said, "I was planning to attend a gram sabha in another village. Before starting to Tiruchy, Chief Minister MK Stalin asked me about the village where I am going to participate. When I told the other village's name, he told me to attend the gram sabha at Thirunedungulam where Narikuravar families live in large numbers."

Sources said Devarayaneri area under Thirunedungulam has a narikuravar population close to 1,000.
Poyyamozhi also gave Srinidhi a letter written by the Chief Minister to village panchayat presidents. Pictures of the event went viral on social media platforms.

On Monday, when Srinidhi went to file nominations for the AIADMK internal party elections for the general council member post, she was allegedly stopped from doing so by some functionaries. She was informed that she has been expelled from the party, citing some other reason.

"They told me I was expelled on April 13 itself. But, I was informed about this only today. Some party functionaries openly asked me how could I be in two parties at a time. Though I tried to explain that it was a government function, they were not listening. As a village panchayat president, it was my duty to organise gram sabha. I was told the minister would participate only two days befor the event. It was a government function and I organised the event in official capacity. It was not a private function or party event," Srinidhi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Thirunedungulam grama sabha
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp