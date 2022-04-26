STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Narikuravars face discrimination at annadhana mandapam in Uthamar Kovil

The video also showed Narikuravar children having merely cooked white rice.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

The video also shows Narikuravar children having merely cooked white rice. (Videograb)

The video also shows Narikuravar children having merely cooked white rice. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A group of Narikuravars have alleged that officials of HR and CE Department covered up discrimination at an 'annadhana mandapam' of Uthamar Kovil temple on Thursday.

A video clip allegedly recorded by children of Narikuravar community has been doing the rounds on social media since April 22. In the video, a child is seen explaining how they were being discriminated at the mandapam. While everyone is eating inside, the children of Narikuravars are not allowed inside. The video also showed Narikuravar children having merely cooked white rice.

CPM union secretary A Kanagaraj, who received the video first, forwarded it among people and it was shared widely on Twitter. It caught the attention of the HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu. Following an inquiry on Saturday, he tweeted saying there was no discrimination there.

However, sources said officials of the department did not conduct the inquiry properly.

CPM union secretary A Kanagaraj said, "When higher officials came for the inquiry, the Narikuravar community people at Narikuravar Thoppu near Pichandarkovil were taken by  local officials to dine along with them at the mandapam. They took pictures of the scene and closed the matter saying there was no
discrimination."

Sources said Kanagaraj, after seeing the video on Thursday, took some of the Narikuravars to the mandapam on Friday, and they were served food properly.

Speaking to TNIE, a Narikuravar, who faced discrimination, said, "When I went to have food, a worker at the mandapam drove me away with a stick in hand. I didn't go there again. But, some children who were grazing goats, went there as they were hungry. They were served food outside the mandapam, but were not
given water to drink. One of the children recorded it on mobile phone."

However, officials who came for inquiry neither spoke to Kanagaraj nor the affected people, sources said. HR and CE Joint Commissioner Selvaraj, who conducted the inquiry, was unavailable
for comment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narikuravars Caste discrimination annadhana mandapam Uthamar Kovil
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp