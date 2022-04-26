STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

School girl falls off overcrowded bus in Perambalur, injured

D Vijayalakshmi (16), hailing from Echampatti village, is a class 11 student in a government higher secondary school in Nakka Salem.

Published: 26th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayalakshmi sustained injuries on her left leg and right hand.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A female student sustained severe injuries after falling off the footboard of an overcrowded government bus on Monday. Students and relatives have linked the incident that happened near Nakka Salem in the district to a lack of enough bus facilities. 

D Vijayalakshmi (16), hailing from Echampatti village, is a class 11 student in a government higher secondary school in Nakka Salem. On Monday morning, she boarded the 7A bus from Padalur to Thuraiyur to go to school as usual.

Owing to the crowd, she stood on the footboard of the bus and fell off when it approached near the school in Nakkasalem, sustaining injuries on her left leg and right hand.

The bus halted and the locals and passengers rushed her to Perambalur GH by 108 ambulance for treatment. 

Later, fellow students and others staged protest against the bus driver, the conductor and the school teacher who were standing there. Later, they escaped from there. 

Reportedly, over 75 students from Pudur, Palaiya and Pudu Viralipatti Echampatti, Pudu Ammapalayam and Nakka Salem study in Nakka Salem Government Higher Secondary School in class 9, 10, 11 and 12. There is no adequate bus facility for them to get to school during school hours. Only one government bus (7A) leaves Padalur at 8 am and goes to school at 9 am. 

As this bus always goes crowded, students, including females, are reportedly forced to hang on the bus stairs to reach the school. That is why the incident took place, said one of the students travelling in the same bus. 

Speaking to TNIE, a 35-years-old parent of another student, said, "My daughter fell from the bus and was severely injured due to the negligence of the authorities. She was unable to walk for at least six months due to an injury to his leg. Thus affecting her study. We all work as daily wagers and send our children to school. But they have no security. A few months ago, I filed a petition with the District Collector seeking additional bus facilities to our area. But no action was taken." 

A 17-years-old student from Pudu Ammapalayam who did not wish to be named, said, "There is only one bus for us to go to school from these areas. After the government provided free travel for women, the bus is always seen crowd. Thus, we are forced to travel on footboards because the seats are full. We know that it is dangerous. However, we have no choice to reach the school on time."

The Perambalur Depot Branch Manager, Raja, was unavailable for a response when contacted by TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur road accident
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp