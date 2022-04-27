DVAC begins probe into dairy dept’s 236 ‘illegal appointments’ 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has began a probe into alleged irregularities in the appointment of 236 people in eight district milk producers’ unions in the first six months of 2021.



“We have sought more documents from the State dairy department,” a DVAC official said on Tuesday.

An internal inquiry carried out by a team of officials of the dairy department had flagged irregularities in the appointments in a report submitted to the government in August last year.

Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development G Prakash on Tuesday said the matter has been referred to the DVAC “to avoid duplicity and ensure a fair process”. The department conducted the probe in July 2021 following complaints about unqualified candidates being given jobs.

The report, accessed by TNIE said the 236 people were appointed for posts including manager (accounts, agriculture, engineering, fodder, dairying & quality control) and deputy manager (system, dairying & civil), technician (refrigeration & boiler), executive, junior engineer, factory assistants and drivers.

‘All 8 unions failed to adhere to 10-15 day gap in recruitment stages’

According to the report, 200 appointments were made between January and June 2021 in Madurai, Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Theni and Thanjavur unions, and 36 appointments were made in Aavin. At least 48 posts of manager and deputy manager were filled through direct recruitment by district unions. The recruitment process for such posts were not prescribed in special bylaws of district dairy cooperative societies, said the report.

In Madurai milk union, the candidates selected for the post of deputy manager (dairying) possesses B Sc (Home Science) M A (Sociology) and PG diploma in Applied Nutrition & Dietetics qualification. The prescribed qualification, however, is a degree with Indian Dairy Diploma (IDD ) and National Dairy Diploma (NDD ) or PG in Dairy Science Dairying or B Tech in Food Technology/ Dairy Technology Food Processing.

Similarly, in Thanjavur, a candidate who holds a PG Diploma (Cooperative Management) was appointed as an Executive (Office). The mandatory qualification for the post is PG degree and a pass in Cooperative Training. The report also said all the eight district unions failed to adhere to the mandatory gap of 10 to 15 days between each stage of the recruitment process.

For interview to the posts of managers and deputy managers in Kancheepuram-Thiruvallur union, call letters were sent to the candidates on or after February 6, 2021, but the interview was conducted on February 11.

“The minimum gap of 10 days was not given to the candidates ahead of the final interview,” it said.

The report added 36 people were appointed as drivers in Aavin without getting the approval of the Managing Director of Aavin.

The internal probe report had also recommended disciplinary action against members of interview committee and district registrars of the circles concerned. A few complainants said final interviews were conducted without intimating short-listed candidates, and jobs were given to those who paid bribe running into lakhs of rupees.

‘Avoiding duplicity’

