STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police for mental assessment test of juvenile accused in Vellore gang-rape case

The Vellore gang-rape occurred on March 16, when the victim, a doctor, after watching a movie with her male friend was returning to the private hospital where she was working.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The juvenile accused in the Vellore gang-rape case would be subjected to a mental assessment test, Vellore district superintendent of Police has said.

SP Rajesh Kannan, while speaking to IANS, said: "We will be conducting a mental assessment test of the seventeen and half-year-old who is one among the accused in the Vellore gang-rape. The assessment will be conducted on Thursday and we want to measure the mental maturity of the youth."

According to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection) Act, the mental maturity test can decide whether a juvenile aged between 16 and 18 years of age and who commits a serious crime can be treated as an adult.

The Vellore gang-rape occurred on March 16, when the victim, a doctor, after watching a movie with her male friend was returning to the private hospital where she was working.

The woman and her male friend got a lift in a sharing auto but the driver and others in the vehicle, including the juvenile, abducted them and gang-raped the woman.

The gang also forced the male friend to withdraw money from the ATM counter using his debit card and fled the spot.

A case was registered after the woman doctor filed an online complaint and nabbed the accused six days after the crime.

Those under judicial custody other than the juvenile are, R. Parthiban, R. Barath, V. Manikandan, and Santosh Kumar. Parthiban and Bharat are brothers and all are detained under Goonda Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Vellore Gangrape Case Tamil Nadu tamil nadu police
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp