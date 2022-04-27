Tourists wait for summer special train to Ooty

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the train from Mettupalayam to Ooty of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) is running full, the Salem railway division is yet to announce any summer special train.The railway stopped the operation of summer special trains after the Covid outbreak. But the public feels this is the right time to resume services as the number of tourists is increasing.

"The railways used to operate summer special trains for nearly three months from Mettupalayam to Ooty, starting from Tamil New Year. The train starts at 9 am from Mettupalayam and returns in the evening from Ooty. Given that schools and colleges have declared holidays, tourists are looking for a getaway from the scorching heat, the railways should resume the service," said DRUCC member K Jayaraj.

Jayaraj also expressed unhappiness over the railways' decision to resume Mettupalayam-Ooty unreserved coaches only on August 16. Sources in the railways said the decision to hold unreserved coaches till August was made because the tourists had already reserved tickets for the next few months in the allotted coaches.

"Many tourists are returning unhappily because unreserved tickets from Mettupalayam to Ooty are not available. This is the right time to resume summer special trains with several unreserved coaches for the benefit of tourists," said Jayaraj.

K Nataraj, the founder of Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, said "We have to cater to tourists as the sector is opening up after a two-year break. But officials are lethargic. Nearly 3,000 tourists from all over the country visit the Nilgiris every day and the one train from Mettupalayam to Ooty is not enough. The railways should also start a canteen through a contractor at Hill Grove station as there is no tea stall or snacks counter till Coonoor station. If tourists start the journey at 7 am from Mettupalayam, they have to wait till 10 am for the train to reach Coonoor to eat something," Nataraj added.

When contacted, Salem DRM AG Srinivas told TNIE that they were in the process of starting a summer special train but it was delayed due to Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) trial run, as part of introducing new coaches to the NMR. "We will start the service next month after RDSO approval," he added.