Port at Puducherry will cause coastal erosion. destroy livelihoods: Water-users association

Published: 28th April 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is possible across Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, over the next five days, the Met Department has said.

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Flagging environmental concerns, a water-users association on Wednesday opposed the construction of a mini port-cum-harbour at Moorthikuppam - Pudukuppam by cutting open the mouth of Mullodai River.

In a memorandum to the Lt Governor, 'Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu' president V Chandrasekhar stated that the proposed project was in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. This is with the added caution of the NGT telling States to revise the shoreline plan to restore TN's coastline.

According to the association, the project will cause irreversible destruction to all agriculture upstream of Mullodai channel, which connects to irrigation tanks, wetlands and fields in Puducherry as well as Tamil Nadu (Kanganamkuppam and Uchimedu). The port construction would restrict sand movement, causing coastal erosion.

The existing Puducherry port is a classic example of the government's failure in preventing coastal erosion and salt water intrusion, said the guild. This had caused a high levels of Total Dissolved Salts (TDS) of 3,000 and above in coastal Puducherry and in TN's Muthialpet and Kottakuppam regions. These areas already suffer from existing erosion.

The president pointed out, the project had not carried out Environment Impact Assessments. He reminded the government  Ministry of Environment and Forests Bengaluru Regional Director Dr U Sridharan inspected the site and rejected the project. When the same project was submitted to the World Bank for funding, it was rejected again due to environmental concerns.

In a reply, the project officer P Meera Saheb said, "The Directorate of Fisheries initiated the project based on a long-pending demand from people's representatives and fishers. It has initiated action for the central institute of coastal engineering for Fishery, Bengaluru's scientific study of the project by cutting open the river mouth." While preparing the feasibility report, the issues will be discussed in a public hearing, Saheb added.

Besides, the Forest Department has been approached for protection of mangrove vegetation at Mullodai River, added the project officer. However Chandrasekhar maintained that this will not stand as a valid reason for violating laws and Supreme Court judgements, CRZ norms, and rules regarding the protection of sand dunes.

According to the guild president, "With no alternatives, just that quoting 'people' demand such unsustainable projects is irresponsible." The fact that the proposed port will take away livelihoods is being hidden from fishers, he added.

He urged the L-G, the Ministry of Environment, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering and Fishery, Bengaluru to protect farmers' livelihoods and their land. The project is in complete violation of rules that exist for protection of the environment and ground water, Chandrasekhar said.

