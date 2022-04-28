STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renovated Rajappa Park inaugurated by Stalin still out of bounds for public

When contacted, a corporation engineer said that the lighting works were over and that the sitting benches would soon be erected.

The Rajappa park with clock tower maintained by Thanjavur city corporation and redeveloped under smart city scheme and inaugurated by the Chief Minister four months ago is yet to be opened to the publ

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as four months have passed since its inauguration by the chief minister, the Rajappa park, which boasts of a 140-year-old clock tower and was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2.3 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, is yet to be opened for the public.. The park, maintained by the city corporation, is among the slew of projects inaugurated by CM MK Stalin during a function held at the district on
December 30.

Located at the heart of the city near the old bus stand, the park has a clock tower that was built in 1883. For the park's development under the Smart Cities Mission, buildings located on the eastern and northern side of the park were dismantled and a compound wall with iron rods erected in their place.

D Mathivanan, State vice-president of the TNSTC pensioners association, told TNIE, "The park used to be a gathering spot for pensioners and the public. Even those who had to catch a bus from the old stand nearby and had time to spare used to come and take rest at the park. However, even after four months of
inauguration, the public still cannot enter the park. The benches for the public have been kept in a pile and they are yet to be erected."

When contacted, a corporation engineer said that the lighting works were over and that the sitting benches would soon be erected.

An amusement park is also being set up at southern end of the park with play items for children. "I have inspected the park and the work taken up there is almost over. The park will be opened for the public in a week's time," Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE.
 

