Stalin made Chancellor of new Siddha medical university

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To establish a university for Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homeopathy in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly.



According to the Bill, the Chief Minister of the State will be Chancellor of the university and he will be head of the university. The minister in-charge of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio will be the Pro-Chancellor. The Bill clearly mentions that appointment of Vice-Chancellor of the University shall be made by the Chancellor from a panel of three names recommended by a selection committee. This move assumes significance as it comes just two days after the Assembly adopted two Bills that seek to empower the government to appoint the Vice-Chancellors to State universities, replacing the Governor.



Health Minister Ma Subramanian tabled the bill, which mentions that the new university will be named as 'The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University' and its headquarters shall be located within the limits of Chennai metropolitan area. According to the Bill, the main objective of the university will be to provide programmes for research and advancement and dissemination of knowledge in Indian medicine and homeopathy.



"AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) medical systems have rich traditions and literature. Scientific validation of the medicines of Siddha and other traditions needs to be further researched to be successful all over the world, so that the benefits can reach the entire humanity. In order to develop Siddha and other systems of Indian medicines and homoeopathy, giving due importance to research, the government considers that a separate university may be established for the purpose," the Bill said.



The Bill further mentions that the sages of Tamil Nadu and those in other parts of India had traditional knowledge of the functioning of human body and the methodology to cure illnesses. Accordingly, the Siddha tradition was developed by the Siddhars in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Ayurveda and Yoga evolved throughout India, while the Homeopathy and Unani traditions, though initially evolved outside India, have assimilated themselves into Indian culture, it said.



During his 2021-22 budget speech, the Minister for Finance had announced that `2 crore would be allotted initially for the establishment of a separate Siddha medical university for Indian systems of medicine to spread the glory of State's traditional system of medicine, said the Bill.