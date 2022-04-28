Tamil Nadu PSC aspirants lose out on jobs as class 12 TCs sought for issuing quota certificate

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Over a year has passed after the then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit accorded his assent to the Assembly Bill that enabled Tamil medium students to be recruited under 20% reservation in government services. However, numerous Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aspirants are left in the lurch as school heads are demanding Transfer Certificate (TC) copy for issuing them the Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) certificate.

Speaking to TNIE, M Janaki said she had completed her class 12 from a government-aided school in Madurai in 2001. "Recently, when I approached the school for a PSTM certificate, they asked me to furnish a xerox copy of the TC. But, I had to surrender my school TC for joining an undergraduate course, and I also went on to take a postgraduate degree. Hence, I only have my final college TC with me," she said.

Recently, applications were called for TNPSC Group-IV- Combined Engineering Service Examination and District Child Protection Officer post recruitment. "Recruitment processes for various posts are underway, but aspirants across the State are facing difficulties in obtaining PSTM certificates. I request the school heads to peruse the school records and issue us the certificate," Janaki urged.

Responding to this issue, Madurai Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said he will immediately look into the issue and send a voice note to all school heads across the district to furnish PSTM certificates without demanding class 12 TCs.