CCTVs installed at 27 PHCs in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHEERY: CCTV cameras were installed on Thursday at all 27 Primary Healthcare Centres and Community Wellness Centres in Puducherry at a cost of Rs 16.7 lakh.



Speaking to the press after inaugurating the cameras, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the facility--set up by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Department--would help senior officials monitor the functioning of doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Besides, the punctuality of health staff and their absence during duty hours will also be monitored. This will help improve the social cohesion between the general public and health workers, the CM said.



According to the minister, the cameras will also enable the directorate to identify micreants and prosecute those involved in criminal activities such as assaulting hospital staff, damaging hospital property or misusing the premises especially at night. The facility will also help reduce incidence of violence in medical centres and will help take action against illegal activities within the premises and outside the PHCs.



Subsequently, CCTV cameras will be installed in PHCs in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe, besides the Government General Hospital, Women and Children Hospital and Government Medical College.



Mega health festival to start Friday, end on Sunday



A mega health festival will be conducted at the Old Port here on April 29,30 and May 1, said CM Rangasamy. The fete is an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Puducherry Health Mission.



Health professionals and specialist doctors will examine patients and refer them to government hospitals for further treatment. Various stalls will highlight facilities available in each department for treatment, and schemes.



Additionally, there will be Tamil traditional dance performances, a traditional food festival and food exhibition, yoga demonstrations among others. Exhibitions to benefit medical aspirants would also be included.



The CM exhorted the general public and students to participate in the fete, get free consultations and answers to queries.



L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be inaugurating the festival in the afternoon on April 29 along with Chief Minister N Rangasamy.