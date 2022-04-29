Southern Railways criticised for spelling Coimbatore wrong in Tamil

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway drew flak after it got the Tamil spelling Coimbatore wrong. The boards installed at the rear entrance of the station and parcel office read Koyamputhur.



DRUCC Member K Jayaraj said "A large number of people from Kerala work in in Coimbatore railway station which earlier was under Palakkad railway division. We suspect that the name is spelt based on their pronunciation,"



Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan demanded an inquiry into the issue. "An investigation should be carried out with the railway officials to find out if they did it deliberately. The railway officials must use the spelling as per the Tamil Nadu government order,"



B Mohanraj secretary of Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association said "Officials in Coimbatore station themselves can get the spelling corrected immediately than waiting for orders from senior officials in the division.



A senior official of Coimbatore railway station said that he will look into the issue.