Tiruchy Corporation council elects 18 members to finance, town planning committees

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A total of 18 members were elected unopposed to the taxation-finance and town planning committees of the Corporation council on Thursday.

The election for the committees got postponed during the standing committee election held on March 30, as the list of nominees reportedly lacked enough women representatives.

As per the directive, five out of the nine members of a committee should be women. Only members for accounts, public health, education, and works committees were elected in March.

The election held on Thursday was conducted as per the State Election Commission's direction and councillors submitted their nominations. Officials received the nominations for both committees and 18 members were elected unopposed.

"The dates for electing the committee members and chairpersons were fixed by the State Election Commission. Members of the taxation-finance committee and town planning committee will elect their chairperson around 2.30 pm on Friday," an official said.

The Corporation was unable to present the budget till now as the finance committee was not formed. With committee members elected, the civic body is all set to prepare the budget, sources said.

"Suggestions of the finance committee are crucial for the budget. The members will soon be sitting to make suggestions for the budget," a councillor said.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Chairperson AS Kumari explained to women councillors the roles and functions of the committees.