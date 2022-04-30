STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP State president Annamalai to meet Tamil leaders during Sri Lanka trip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP State president K Annamalai will be on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka starting April 30. He will take part in the May Day celebrations being organised by the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) and will meet Tamil leaders and NGOs. 

The Lankan Tamils issue has an important place in Tamil Nadu politics and Annamalai’s visit assumes significance as it is taking place when people in the island nation are in distress. Annamalai would submit a report to Amit Shah and JP Nadda. 

Annamalai told TNIE that he has been invited by Ceylon Workers Congress to take part in the May Day celebrations and, on the occasion, the Sri Lankan leaders would be thanking PM Modi for extending timely help.  

“Narendra Modi extended a US$1 billion Line of Credit to the people of Lanka to overcome the present situation. We the people of Indian origin in Lanka would like to honour him for his commitment to support us. We are planning this occasion along with the May Day celebrations on the 1st of May 2022 in the upcountry where the Prime Minister visited in 2017 and addressed the people of Indian origin and also promised 10,000 houses, the construction of which is in progress (sic),” the CWC said.

On the unanimous resolution adopted by TN seeking Centre’s permission to send assistance worth Rs 123 crore to Sri Lanka, Annamalai said he welcomed the gesture and would urge the Centre to let Tamil Nadu do so.

