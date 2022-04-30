STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees in thousands partake in Srirangam Chithirai temple car festival held after two years

Extra security and safety precautions were taken to ensure that the festival goes on smoothly in the aftermath of the recent Thanjavur tragedy.

Devotees braved the scorching heat for a glimpse of the temple car and Lord Namperumal | MK ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After a gap of two years, thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam for the Chithirai car festival on Friday. Devotees braved the scorching heat for a glimpse of the temple car and Lord Namperumal.

More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed. Branches of all trees on the route were pruned and electric wires were checked. To ensure safety, power supply was suspended on the temple car route in the morning till the procession was over.

Devotees from nearby villages came in large numbers to witness the festival. The temple car started its journey from East Chithirai Street at 6.30 am. It went around East, South, West, and North Chithirai Streets.The 10-day Chithirai festival began on April 21 with flag hoisting. Historians say the Chithirai festival started sometime in 1383.

"After the Muslim invasion, no festival was held in Srirangam till 1383 AD. Only 'Adiseshan' was there in the temple. Everything else the vimanam, gopuram, kalasam were looted. There was no money in the temple even for day-to-day activities. The ruler at that time asked everyone to contribute whatever they could, to the temple. That was when people from nearby villages, as well as locals, started getting rice, jackfruit, bananas and whatever grew in their farms.

That practice continues even today," said Sri Krishnamachari, historian and author. Several locals turned good Samaritans by serving 'panagam', buttermilk and food to devotees. Ice cream shops, knick-knack shops and flower shops made good business. Several small vendors set shop in the area where the festival was held. A local holiday was declared on Friday by the district administration.

