STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumki Kaleem drives away jumbos near Kannivadi area in Dindigul range

The Dindigul forest division officials brought kumki Kaleem from Top Slip in Pollachi to drive away a herd of elephants camped in the nearby areas.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational puposes only

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Sleepless nights of villagers around Kannivadi areas, due to the fear of wild elephants entering their residential areas, finally came to an end on Friday with the arrival of our hero - Kaleem. The Dindigul forest division officials brought kumki Kaleem from Top Slip in Pollachi to drive away a herd of elephants camped in the areas of Kannivadi, Aadalur, Pannaipatti Kombai, Nayodai, etc.

Residents complained that for the past one-and-a-half months, these elephants have been damaging their agriculture fields. Watchers' continuous efforts in driving them away by bursting firecrackers, however, did not solve the issue. On Friday around 5 pm, a 30-member team comprising guards and anti-poaching watchers reached the Pannaipatti Kombai area along with kumki Kaleem.    

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer (DFO) S Prabhu said that for the past one-and-a-half months the villagers around the Kannivadi areas have been facing wild elephant menace. "Nearly 14 elephants entered various parts of these areas. Though we drove them to Western Ghats areas, they were spotted again. Based on our request, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Syed Muzammil Abbas, gave permission to use kumki elephants to drive away wild elephants into the forest. If the situation is not under control then we will use more kumkis in the future."

It is of note that on April 13, a 49-year-old anti-poaching watcher, S Sundar, was trampled to death by an elephant during an operation to drive out an elephant at Kannivadi block range in the Dindigul forest division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild elephants Wild elephants Kannivadi DFo
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp