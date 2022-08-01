Chennai: Nursing student dies by suicide in hostel room; CBCID probe ordered

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A nursing student was found dead in her college hostel near Chennai.

On Friday, the second-year nursing student from a private nursing college near Thiruverkadu died by hanging herself inside the college hostel.

When the 19-year-old didn’t turn up for lunch, her friends got suspicious and visited the hostel room. The room was found locked from the inside. When they peeped in through the window, they found her dead.

Thiruverkadu police recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The parents were informed about the death of their daughter later. On hearing the news, they rushed to the college and tried to stage a protest against the college management. The police stopped them from entering the college.

Poonamallee Tashildhar and higher police officials visited the place where the incident took place and started the investigation. Further, Thiruverkadu police have filed an FIR.

Under the guidance of the High Court, DGP Sylendra Babu issued the orders for the transfer of the case to CBCID Police. The police were further proceeding with the investigation under CBCID DSP Selvakumar.

As part of the investigation, the girl's family and friends were also interrogated. On Sunday, the student's body was moved to her hometown. To avoid any untoward incidents, the police forces were deployed in her hometown.

