Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Nursing student dies by suicide in hostel room; CBCID probe ordered

As part of the investigation, the girl's family and friends were also interrogated.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A nursing student was found dead in her college hostel near Chennai.

On Friday, the second-year nursing student from a private nursing college near Thiruverkadu died by hanging herself inside the college hostel.

When the 19-year-old didn’t turn up for lunch, her friends got suspicious and visited the hostel room. The room was found locked from the inside. When they peeped in through the window, they found her dead.

Thiruverkadu police recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The parents were informed about the death of their daughter later. On hearing the news, they rushed to the college and tried to stage a protest against the college management. The police stopped them from entering the college.

Poonamallee Tashildhar and higher police officials visited the place where the incident took place and started the investigation. Further, Thiruverkadu police have filed an FIR.

Under the guidance of the High Court, DGP Sylendra Babu issued the orders for the transfer of the case to CBCID Police. The police were further proceeding with the investigation under CBCID DSP Selvakumar.

As part of the investigation, the girl's family and friends were also interrogated. On Sunday, the student's body was moved to her hometown. To avoid any untoward incidents, the police forces were deployed in her hometown. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nursing student suicide Thiruverkadu CBCID
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp