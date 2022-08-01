Eight injured as temple car in Pudukkottai keels over 

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Eight persons, including five women, here sustained injuries after a temple car keeled over during a festival procession at Thirukokarnam in the district on Sunday. According to sources, as part of the Aadi festival, the Pragathambal temple car was being taken in a procession on Sunday morning when its top portion carrying the deity suddenly gave way. The joint between the wheels not being fastened properly to the top portion of the temple car led to the incident, sources added.

While three men and five women were injured in the incident, one sustained severe injuries, the police said. They were taken to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Collector Kavitha Ramu and Pudukottai MLA V Muthuraja arrived at the spot and held inquiries.

Addressing media persons, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Anitha said, “The PWD issued fitness certificate to the temple car only after inspecting it; even a lack of balance can cause the accident. We will hold a proper enquiry and take departmental action, and also ensure such incidents don’t recur.”

Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, who also visited the accident spot, said, “Such temple car accidents occurring here and it is disheartening. Devotees would be in excitement but to channelise them and bring about the order is the responsibility of the district administration, the HR&CE department, the police, and the fire services. I urge the government to hold a proper inquiry into the issue.”

PUDUKKOTTAI: Eight persons, including five women, here sustained injuries after a temple car keeled over during a festival procession at Thirukokarnam in the district on Sunday. According to sources, as part of the Aadi festival, the Pragathambal temple car was being taken in a procession on Sunday morning when its top portion carrying the deity suddenly gave way. The joint between the wheels not being fastened properly to the top portion of the temple car led to the incident, sources added. While three men and five women were injured in the incident, one sustained severe injuries, the police said. They were taken to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Collector Kavitha Ramu and Pudukottai MLA V Muthuraja arrived at the spot and held inquiries. Addressing media persons, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Anitha said, “The PWD issued fitness certificate to the temple car only after inspecting it; even a lack of balance can cause the accident. We will hold a proper enquiry and take departmental action, and also ensure such incidents don’t recur.” Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, who also visited the accident spot, said, “Such temple car accidents occurring here and it is disheartening. Devotees would be in excitement but to channelise them and bring about the order is the responsibility of the district administration, the HR&CE department, the police, and the fire services. I urge the government to hold a proper inquiry into the issue.”