‘Government is taking steps to up organ transplants in GHs’: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday said organ transplant procedures in government hospitals have slowed down after the pandemic, and the State government is taking steps to improve the situation.

Subramanian said this while addressing reporters after a meeting with deans of government medical college hospitals from across the State. “Many patients are on the waiting list to get vital organs from donors. Currently, the State has a total of 6,483 people waiting for a kidney transplant, 380 for liver, 43 people for heart and 42 people for a lung transplant."

"In order to give a new lease of life to these people on the waiting list, we have expedited the organ transplant procedures. As many as 479 vital organs were harvested from 114 brain-dead persons in government facilities, giving a new lease of life to 588 people under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme (CMCHIS) in the past 14 months,” he said, adding, a total of 5,557 vital organs have been harvested so far from 1,524 brain-dead persons across the state from 2008 to July 2022.

