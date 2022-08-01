Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Government is taking steps to up organ transplants in GHs’: Ma Subramanian

"Currently, the State has a total of 6,483 people waiting for a kidney transplant, 380 for liver, 43 people for heart and 42 people for a lung transplant."

Published: 01st August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian chairs a meeting with the deans of all government medical college hospitals, in Coimbatore on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday said organ transplant procedures in government hospitals have slowed down after the pandemic, and the State government is taking steps to improve the situation.

Subramanian said this while addressing reporters after a meeting with deans of government medical college hospitals from across the State.  “Many patients are on the waiting list to get vital organs from donors. Currently, the State has a total of 6,483 people waiting for a kidney transplant, 380 for liver, 43 people for heart and 42 people for a lung transplant."

"In order to give a new lease of life to these people on the waiting list, we have expedited the organ transplant procedures. As many as 479 vital organs were harvested from 114 brain-dead persons in government facilities, giving a new lease of life to 588 people under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme (CMCHIS) in the past 14 months,” he said, adding, a total of 5,557 vital organs have been harvested so far from 1,524 brain-dead persons across the state from 2008 to July 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Organ Transplant Procedures Pandemic CMCHIS
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp