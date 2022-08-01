Integral Coach Factory to roll out two Vande Bharat rakes in two weeks, commercial service from 2022 end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is planning to roll out two prototype rakes of Vande Bharat express trains by the second week of August. The Vande Bharat rakes are designed to run at 180 km/h.

A pair of Train 18 semi-high-speed rakes, each comprising 16 coaches, were built as per the revised specifications of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The lightweight prototypes were built with additional safety features and enhanced interior design said official sources.

After speed trials in the Kota division of West Central Railway over 60 days, the two rakes will be put into commercial service from November or December, as per official documents.

Train 18 was the first self-propelled train without locomotives manufactured by ICF with over 80% indigenous parts and was rolled out in October 2018.

It was later renamed Vande Bharat Express and introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019. Months later, a second train was introduced on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi route.

On May 20, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways planned to introduce 75 Vande Bharat trains by next August.

Besides ICF, the semi-high-speed trains would be built by the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

An official said the tender process to procure materials for large-scale production of Vande Bharat rakes was in its final stage and would be completed by December.

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is planning to roll out two prototype rakes of Vande Bharat express trains by the second week of August. The Vande Bharat rakes are designed to run at 180 km/h. A pair of Train 18 semi-high-speed rakes, each comprising 16 coaches, were built as per the revised specifications of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The lightweight prototypes were built with additional safety features and enhanced interior design said official sources. After speed trials in the Kota division of West Central Railway over 60 days, the two rakes will be put into commercial service from November or December, as per official documents. Train 18 was the first self-propelled train without locomotives manufactured by ICF with over 80% indigenous parts and was rolled out in October 2018. It was later renamed Vande Bharat Express and introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019. Months later, a second train was introduced on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi route. On May 20, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways planned to introduce 75 Vande Bharat trains by next August. Besides ICF, the semi-high-speed trains would be built by the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala. An official said the tender process to procure materials for large-scale production of Vande Bharat rakes was in its final stage and would be completed by December.