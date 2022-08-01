Home States Tamil Nadu

Integral Coach Factory to roll out two Vande Bharat rakes in two weeks, commercial service from 2022 end

After speed trials in the Kota division of West Central Railway over 60 days, the two rakes will be put into commercial service from November or December, as per official documents.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is planning to roll out two prototype rakes of Vande Bharat express trains by the second week of August. The Vande Bharat rakes are designed to run at 180 km/h.  

A pair of Train 18 semi-high-speed rakes, each comprising 16 coaches, were built as per the revised specifications of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The lightweight prototypes were built with additional safety features and enhanced interior design said official sources.

After speed trials in the Kota division of West Central Railway over 60 days, the two rakes will be put into commercial service from November or December, as per official documents.

Train 18 was the first self-propelled train without locomotives manufactured by ICF with over 80% indigenous parts and was rolled out in October 2018.

It was later renamed Vande Bharat Express and introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019. Months later, a second train was introduced on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi route.

On May 20, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways planned to introduce 75 Vande Bharat trains by next August.

Besides ICF, the semi-high-speed trains would be built by the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

An official said the tender process to procure materials for large-scale production of Vande Bharat rakes was in its final stage and would be completed by December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integral Coach Factory Vande Bharat RDSO locomotives Modern Coach Factory
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp