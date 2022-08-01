Kalvarayan Hills all set for tourists this monsoon

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Following the monsoon rains for the past few weeks, the district administration opened up the waterfalls in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi for tourists on Sunday. The administration has been welcoming people to enjoy the scenic beauty of the hill land, which would contribute to the region's economic growth.

Official sources said that from August to October, the weather would be blissful for visitors, and various small-scale seasonal employment for the locals would be facilitated by the administration. The Periyar and Megam waterfalls here call for a vacation during the monsoon and add to the income of locals. A Kanika (45), a resident, said "Whenever the rains arrive, the waterfalls flourish and so do our families. From fruit salad to tribal handicrafts, we sell souvenirs to visitors."

People around the northern districts can access Kalvarayan Hills rather than taking long tours to other hill stations in the state, sources added. Apart from the waterfalls, the district has three major dams -- Gomukhi, Papanaikan Patti and Manimukthanadhi -- that are also considerably filled with water providing a sightseeing opportunity for visitors, added official sources.

