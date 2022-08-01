Ration shops in Tamil Nadu to get a facelift soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance consumer experience and to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence, the State civil supplies department has decided to modernise and beautify 75 ration shops in every district.

The move is mainly aimed at changing the perception about ration shops and improving the working conditions of civil supplies department staff, officials said. At least 2,850 ration shops have been identified for beautification in 38 districts during the first phase.

J Radhakrishnan, secretary, cooperation, food and consumer protection department, said, “Internal and external ambience of shops will be upgraded for the benefit of consumers and PDS employees.” As part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project, murals depicting nature and various sports were painted on the walls of a ration shop run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Corporation (TNSTC) at Demellows Road.

A few days ago, Radhakrishnan inspected the shop and also reviewed the distribution of commodities at ration shops in Choolaimedu and a few other places in the city. As part of the proposal, TNCSC warehouses will also be modernized soon.

As per official data, the State has 35,323 fair-price shops including 10,279 part-time shops. At least 6,978 PDS shops are functioning in rental buildings. During the first phase, 756 shops have been selected for being moved to new buildings. “All the new PDS shops that are under construction will also be beautified,” an official said.

