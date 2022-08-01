Home States Tamil Nadu

Ration shops in Tamil Nadu to get a facelift soon

At least 2,850 ration shops have been identified for beautification in 38 districts during the first phase.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To enhance consumer experience and to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence, the State civil supplies department has decided to modernise and beautify 75 ration shops in every district.
The move is mainly aimed at changing the perception about ration shops and improving the working conditions of civil supplies department staff, officials said. At least 2,850 ration shops have been identified for beautification in 38 districts during the first phase.

J Radhakrishnan, secretary, cooperation, food and consumer protection department, said, “Internal and external ambience of shops will be upgraded for the benefit of consumers and PDS employees.” As part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project, murals depicting nature and various sports were painted on the walls of a ration shop run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Corporation (TNSTC) at Demellows Road.

A few days ago, Radhakrishnan inspected the shop and also reviewed the distribution of commodities at ration shops in Choolaimedu and a few other places in the city. As part of the proposal, TNCSC warehouses will also be modernized soon. 

As per official data, the State has 35,323 fair-price shops including 10,279 part-time shops. At least 6,978 PDS shops are functioning in rental buildings. During the first phase, 756 shops have been selected for being moved to new buildings. “All the new PDS shops that are under construction will also be beautified,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence India 75th TNSTC Singara Chennai 2.0 PDS
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp