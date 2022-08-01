Home States Tamil Nadu

SKM brings farm fight to Thanjavur, asks Centre to honour its promises

Gathering in front of the old bus stand, they blocked the road and raised slogans against the Centre for failing to provide legislative backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers blocking Thanjavur-Tiruchy road in Thanjavur on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR:  Members of the United Farmers Front (SKM) on Sunday staged a road blockade at six places across Thanjavur district condemning the Centre for what they claimed as having failed to fulfil the promises made at the time of the year-long protests against the three farm laws.

Gathering in front of the old bus stand, they blocked the road and raised slogans against the Centre for failing to provide legislative backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Sami Natarajan, the State secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, led the protest. 

They also criticised the composition of the committee that was recently formed by the Centre to address the issue. They said the committee comprised members who have been against the struggle.  The Centre failed to fulfil the promises, including the withdrawal of cases against the farmers who protested in Delhi and compensation for the family members of the farmers who died during the protest, the farmers alleged. They also demanded a rollback of the Agnipath scheme. 

Similar protests at Sengippatti led to traffic taking a hit on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur Road. In Peravurani, the protest was held near the Periyar statue. Similar protests were held in Pattukkottai, Natchiaarkoil and Papanasam in the district.

In Tiruvarur, farmers blocked roads at 11 places, including Tiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi and Kudavasal. P S Masilamani, State General Secretary of the farmers association, led the protest.

