Home States Tamil Nadu

TN engineering student held in Ambur over ISIS ties, terror conspiracy

During the interrogation, it was found that Anaas had links to ISIS, and was in touch with the organisation on social media platforms such as Instagram and Telegram, police said.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR:  After several hours of quizzing by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), an engineering student from Ambur has been arrested for alleged links to the banned terrorist organisation ISIS. Police said he conspired with ISIS to carry out terror attacks and instil fear among non-Muslims.

The third-year student Meer Anaas Ali (22) came under the IB’s radar after allegedly liking and sharing social media posts of ISIS. He lives at Neelikollai in Ambur Town, Tirupattur, and studied at a private college in Melvisharam, Ranipet.

Around 4 am on Saturday, IB officials, with help from local police, picked him up from his house and confiscated his mobile phone and laptop. They took him about 35 km away, to the Anaicut police station in Vellore, and interrogated him for several hours.

During the interrogation, it was found that Anaas had links to ISIS, and was in touch with the organisation on social media platforms such as Instagram and Telegram, police said. Based on the investigation, the Ambur Town police registered an FIR under Sections 121, 122, and 125 of the IPC, and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and arrested Anaas. Around midnight on Saturday, he was escorted to the Vellore Central Prison and remanded in judicial custody.

Was in touch on Instagram
The arrested youngster is a third-year student of mechanical engineering at a Ranipet college. He was allegedly in touch with ISIS on Instagram and Telegram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intelligence Bureau Student Ambur Link Terrorist ISIS Terror Attacks Melvisharam Instagram
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp