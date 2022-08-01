Home States Tamil Nadu

TN police receive President’s Colour, CM calls for end to custodial deaths

His statement gains significance given that TN saw a string of custodial deaths in the first half of 2022.

Police band and parade during the event organised to present President’s Colour Award to TN police at Rajarathinam Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the State police should prevent custodial deaths and strive to create an environment that did not allow crime. The CM was speaking at an event in Egmore wherein Vice President (V-P) Venkaiah Naidu presented the President’s Colour Award to the TN police.

His statement gains significance given that TN saw a string of custodial deaths in the first half of 2022. Four persons died between April and June two in Chennai, one in Tiruvannamalai, and one in Nagapattinam. There were 17 custodial deaths in 2018.

In 2021, however, it came down to four, he said, adding that TN police should reach a stage where there was no custodial death. “Also, instead of only trying to bring down the incidence of crime, police should focus on creating an environment that doesn’t allow crime.” 

The President’s Colour Award ceremony was held at the Rajarathinam Stadium at Egmore. The award was bestowed on TN Police in 2009 (the 150th year of its inception) but was officially presented to it on Sunday, after a gap of 13 years. On this occasion, the CM announced a medal for the Tamil Nadu police. Every personnel of the State police would be awarded the Tamil Nadu, Police Medal. 

In the past year, the incidence of crime came down across TN and there was also no religious or caste riot, he said. “Around 7.5 lakh cases were filed in police stations across TN in 2021 and 9.8 lakh people arrested. These numbers indicate the faith of the public in TN police. Since TN has become a peaceful State, many industrial establishments are expanding their business here.”

V-P Venkaiah Naidu, too, heaped praise on the Tamil Nadu police, which is the fifth largest in the country. “Tamil Nadu police is one of the best police forces in India. It has the highest number of women and the first to bring about an exclusive women commando force.” He said the police should be extra sensitive towards cases relating to women and equip themselves with the latest technology to combat cybercrimes.

Only ten police forces in India have won the prestigious President’s Colour Award — Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. It is the highest honour that can be given to any Indian military unit. All unit officers wear an emblem, known as Nishaan, on the left-hand sleeve of their uniforms.

 Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu delivered the inaugural address and Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal gave the vote of thanks. State ministers, bureaucrats, and other senior police officers took part.

