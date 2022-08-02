Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation intensifies dengue prevention drive

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has intensified dengue prevention drive across the city in view of the rainy season, and has advised people to keep their surroundings clean.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has intensified dengue prevention drive across the city in view of the rainy season, and has advised people to keep their surroundings clean. The civic body stepped up the drive after several residents and councillors asked officials to increase the frequency of fogging operations. Meenakshi, a resident of NBC Nagar, said, “The fogging by the sanitary workers needs to be increased throughout the city, especially in the water stagnant areas, including subways and tunnels. CCMC must concentrate more on fogging in places like the sewers, storm water drains and dump bins so that dengue-spreading mosquitoes can be killed.”

City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Pradeep V Krishna Kumar told TNIE that there are a total of 600 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) with the civic body, deployed to check for larva and mosquito breeding in the residential areas in all the 100 wards of five zones in the city, adding that the water is immediately drained out and the containers are thoroughly washed and left to dry in the sun.

“Everyone must understand that fogging alone won’t sort out the issue. People must take responsibility and keep their surroundings clean and clutter-free. As fogging can only kill adult mosquitoes and not larvae, so, instead of waiting for the larvae to turn into adult mosquitoes and then fog them down, we can kill them at their source by clearing unnecessary items from our surroundings and prevent dengue,” he added.

“Currently, the DBC workers have been pouring Abate Larvicide into artificial freshwater containers to kill the larvae. The workers have been inspecting around 50 houses each day and covering around 300 houses from Monday to Saturday. As Aedes mosquitoes bite during the morning and evening times, people need to be cautious during and cloth children in full sleeve dresses,” sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore dengue
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp