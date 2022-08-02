Dindigul forest wildlife survey finds common langurs in Kannivadi, Batlagundu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The recent wildlife survey conducted by Dindigul Forest Department officials, volunteers and a biologist from Anamalai Tiger Reserve Forest confirmed the presence of common langurs in Kannivadi and Batlagundu ranges.

The survey was carried out in seven ranges -- Dindigul, Ayalur, Alagarkoil, Natham, Sirumalai, Dindigul and Ottanchathiram.

The ranges were further separated into 54 beats, where the team conducted their study by surveying animal sounds, and their excreta among other signs. Volunteers and forest officials used a special 'Ecological' app with GPS facility. All the findings were compiled by Anamalai Tiger Reserve Biologist J Peter Prem Chakaravarthi.

"Among the seven ranges in Dindigul, leopard populations were found in five ranges. More number of Indian gaurs were spotted in Sirumalai areas. Similarly, Slender loris, Sambar deer, Sloth bear, Asian civet, Indian hare, Jungle cat and Indian pangolin are found in Sirumalai and Thadikombu areas. Bonnet Macaque is common in all seven ranges.

"However, the common langur's presence is limited to Batlagundu and Kannivadi. There is no elephant population in Alagarkoil, it is only spotted in and around Kannivadi areas only. Jackals are found only in one range in Dindigul. Totally, wildlife surveys revealed that habitation places of the animals have a good ecosystem", said Prem Chakaravarthi.

