Home States Tamil Nadu

Divided AIADMK backs Aadhaar-poll roll link

DMK says fake UID cards should first be weeded out; representatives of both factions of opposition party show up

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

OPS supporter Kovai Selvaraj and EPS supporters D Jayakumar and Pollachi V Jayaraman at the Election Commission meeting in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The war between the two factions of the AIADMK again came to light on Monday, with both sending representatives to an all-party meeting of the Election Commission (EC). At the meeting, both factions extended their support to linking Aadhaar numbers to electoral rolls. The ruling DMK, however, opposed it, saying fake Aadhaar cards should first be weeded out.

Based on a letter sent by the EC to the AIADMK office, former ministers and supporters of the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami D Jayakumar and Pollachi V Jayaraman attended the meeting. Likewise, former MLA Kovai Selvaraj attended on behalf of O Panneerselvam’s faction.
At the meeting hall, Selvaraj, who arrived first, occupied a seat behind the AIADMK name board. When Jayakumar and Jayaraman arrived and saw Selvaraj seated there, Jayakumar snatched the AIADMK name board and placed it before his and Jayaraman’s seats.

After the meeting, Jayakumar and Jayaraman told reporters they were the representatives of the Palaniswami-led AIADMK and didn’t know about the other faction. They added that they extended their support to the EC to link Aadhaar numbers to electoral rolls, and said if this is not possible, the commission should link at least one of the 11 documents recognised for voting, with electoral rolls.

Later, Selvaraj addressed reporters and said he was the sole representative of the AIADMK since he was sent by the EC-recognised party coordinator O Panneerselvam. To a question on the letter sent by the EC, he said the commission would only send a letter to parties, not individuals, and he attended the meeting based on a letter given by Panneerselvam as the AIADMK coordinator.

On behalf of the DMK, the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi participated. He said there are numerous fake Aadhaar cards in India, and this has been recorded in Parliament too. If Aadhaar numbers are to be linked to electoral rolls, fake Aadhaar cards should be removed.

Alternatively, any of the 11 EC-recognised documents should be linked to the electoral list, Bharathi said. On behalf of the BJP, Karu Nagarajan attended the meeting, and extended support to link Aadhaar numbers to electoral rolls.

Team EPS snatches board bearing name of party
The member fielded by team OPS arrived first and sat behind the AIADMK board. When team EPS’ members arrived, they took the board & placed it in front of them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Aadhaar card
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp