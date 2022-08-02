EC commences advance enrolment of new voters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who have attained the age of 18, or are going to attain it later this year can enrol themselves in the voters list now as the Election Commission of India on Monday commenced the enrolment of new voters.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo, anyone who has turned 18 by April 1, July 1, or will become a major by October 1 is eligible for enrolment in the voters list in the current annual revision of electoral roll for 2023. Sahoo, in a statement, said voters can submit their Aadhaar on a voluntary basis for linking and authentication of electoral roll data.

On Monday, the ECI held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the linking Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Forms for enrolment are available on: https://eci.gov.in/ and https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/.

The statement added that the electors can voluntarily submit their form 6B to the concerned booth level officer physically or online through National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) for linking Aadhaar with EPIC. The drive, which commenced on Monday, will be completed on April 1. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 9 this year and the final roll will be released on January 1, next year, added Sahoo.

CHENNAI: Those who have attained the age of 18, or are going to attain it later this year can enrol themselves in the voters list now as the Election Commission of India on Monday commenced the enrolment of new voters. According to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo, anyone who has turned 18 by April 1, July 1, or will become a major by October 1 is eligible for enrolment in the voters list in the current annual revision of electoral roll for 2023. Sahoo, in a statement, said voters can submit their Aadhaar on a voluntary basis for linking and authentication of electoral roll data. On Monday, the ECI held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the linking Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Forms for enrolment are available on: https://eci.gov.in/ and https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/. The statement added that the electors can voluntarily submit their form 6B to the concerned booth level officer physically or online through National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) for linking Aadhaar with EPIC. The drive, which commenced on Monday, will be completed on April 1. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 9 this year and the final roll will be released on January 1, next year, added Sahoo.