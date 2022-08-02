Home States Tamil Nadu

EC commences advance enrolment of new voters

On Monday, the ECI held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the linking Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who have attained the age of 18, or are going to attain it later this year can enrol themselves in the voters list now as the Election Commission of India on Monday commenced the enrolment of new voters.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo, anyone who has turned 18 by April 1, July 1, or will become a major by October 1 is eligible for enrolment in the voters list in the current annual revision of electoral roll for 2023. Sahoo, in a statement, said voters can submit their Aadhaar on a voluntary basis for linking and authentication of electoral roll data.

On Monday, the ECI held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the linking Aadhaar with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Forms for enrolment are available on: https://eci.gov.in/ and https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/.

The statement added that the electors can voluntarily submit their form 6B to the concerned booth level officer physically or online through National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) for linking Aadhaar with EPIC. The drive, which commenced on Monday, will be completed on April 1. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 9 this year and the final roll will be released on January 1, next year, added Sahoo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp