Kallakurichi riot: SIT gets custody of five accused

Based on the court’s direction, all five accused were taken in for an inquiry after a medical check-up.

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of vehicles burning during the riot in Kallakurichi | Express

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Judicial Magistrate in-charge A Mohamed Ali on Monday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) one-day custody of the five accused Ramalingam, Saranguru, Gopu, Manikandan and Prabhu who were arrested in connection with the riot following a Class 12 student’s death in Kaniyamoor on July 17. The judge asked the accused be produced before him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail plea of five accused in the girl’s death case was postponed to August 10. The girl’s mother also filed a petition through her lawyer Kasi Viswanathan, requesting not to grant bail. In the petition she said the girl was allegedly raped and murdered. Considering the severity of the case, the court should not grant bail to the accused. Viswanathan told the media, “We hope the CB-CID will do their duty well.”

All five accused arrested in connection with the girl’s death case had filed for bail and during a hearing on Friday, the judge asked for some corrections to be made in the petition and for it to be resubmitted.

Police and revenue depts failed:  Alagiri
TN Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri said the revenue and police departments failed in anticipating and controlling the riot in Kaniyamoor. Speaking to the media in Kallakurichi, he said, “Immediately after the student’s death, Congress MLA Radhakrishnan and district functionaries of the party met the Collector and SP, asking for the school to be closed for at least a week. But the warnings were not heeded.”

Comments

