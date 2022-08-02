Malaiyur school students travel for an hour to give petition to Collector, denied permission

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: A group of students studying in Class 11 and 12 at a government school in Malaiyur, Pudukottai, arrived at the Collectorate to meet the Collector Kavitha Ramu and submit a petition. However, they were allegedly stopped by a district educational officials and police personnel and sent back. According to sources, the school in Malaiyur has been functioning without sufficient English teacher for the past one-and-a-half years.

The students travelled for over an hour and arrived at the Collectorate to request the district administration to ensure the appointment of teachers. However, they were allegedly made to stand near the front gate. Arjunan C, a Class 12 student, said students of Class 11 and 12 do not have an English teacher for over a year, which affects those coming from a rural background. J Kaviarasan, another Class 12 student, said,

“Our school has English teachers from Classes 1 to 10. These teachers, however, do not take classes for us. Our mid-term exams are on Wednesday, and we need help from teachers to read English properly. How can we fare well when we don’t have a regular teacher.” On asked why they did not meet the Collector, G Vignesh, another student, said, “The education official and police did not let us inside.

We said all we wanted was to allow us submit our petition to the Collector. But they refused to let us in.” Pudukkottai Chief Education Officer Manivannan said, “Some individuals with a motive have brought these students to the Collectorate. The DEO spoke to the students and we have sent them back. They came wearing school uniform.

The school has four graduate teachers for English who are eligible to be promoted as PG teachers.” When asked whether the officials have the right to stop students from meeting the Collector, the DEO said, “We have the right as students come under School Education Department.” When contacted, Kavitha Ramu said, “I will inquire with the officials about the matter.” TNIE tried to contact District Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey. However, she could not be reached.

