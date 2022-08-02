NCC eyeing Bharathiar varsity campus to set up training camp

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCC for TN, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar directorate, inspected the NCC group headquarters in the city on Monday and interacted with officers from the six NCC units.

Addressing media persons, he said Coimbatore is the biggest contributor of NCC cadets at the national level.Coimbatore NCC unit comprises cadets drawn from eight districts in the region.

When asked if there are plans to start a training academy in Coimbatore, he said it was in the offing but would take some time to materialise. Several factors need to be considered, including availability of land for firing range. "We are looking for land in Coimbatore to create a training area, but that will take some time," Rastogi explained.

Tamil Nadu's only NCC training camp is situated in Madurai, Rastogi said adding that they are exploring options to start camps in Tiruchy and Chennai. "We need five to ten acres to set up training centre. We plan to set up training centre in Bharathiar University. I would visit the place to check possibility. After that, we can confirm," he said.

