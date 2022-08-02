Home States Tamil Nadu

NCC eyeing Bharathiar varsity campus to set up training camp

Addressing media persons, he said Coimbatore is the biggest contributor of NCC cadets at the national level.Coimbatore NCC unit comprises cadets drawn from eight districts in the region.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCC for TN, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar directorate, inspected the NCC group headquarters in the city on Monday and interacted with officers from the six NCC units.

Addressing media persons, he said Coimbatore is the biggest contributor of NCC cadets at the national level.Coimbatore NCC unit comprises cadets drawn from eight districts in the region.

When asked if there are plans to start a training academy in Coimbatore, he said it was in the offing but would take some time to materialise. Several factors need to be considered, including availability of land for firing range. "We are looking for land in Coimbatore to create a training area, but that will take some time," Rastogi explained.

Tamil Nadu's only NCC training camp is situated in Madurai, Rastogi said adding that they are exploring options to start camps in Tiruchy and Chennai. "We need five to ten acres to set up training centre. We plan to set up training centre in Bharathiar University. I would visit the place to check possibility. After that, we can confirm," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp