Planning excavation in Uzhakudi site, archaeology dept tells court

Express News Service

MADURAI: After the State Archaeological Department informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the department is planning to conduct archaeological excavations in nearly 230 locations in 19 districts, including the Uzhakudi site in Thoothukudi, the Court recently disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction to excavate and declare Uzhakudi site as a ‘protected site’.

The litigant, S Kamaraj alias Muthalankurichi Kamaraj, submitted that during research conducted by local residents and archaeological experts, megalithic menhirs, cairns, stone circles, etc., were discovered at a hill near Uzhakudi village. Claiming that the menhirs dated back to the 5th century, he said Uzhakudi must be declared a protected site and a detailed archaeological excavation be conducted there.

When a Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S ww (since retired) heard the case last week, the State government counsel informed that the State Archaeological Department is planning to conduct excavations in nearly 230 locations, including the Uzhakudi site. “The locations were chosen based on an initial survey and a detailed survey will be conducted for collecting information on the previous explorations, nature of antiquities previously found in the locations, among others,” a report by the department last year said.

If required, it would be declared as a ‘protected site’ under the TN Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the government counsel added. But the Assistant Solicitor General appearing for the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) took a different stand saying nothing that required protection was found at the site.

Since the State Department took a decision to conduct an excavation, the judges disposed of the plea by directing the department to proceed with said proposal and take a decision.

