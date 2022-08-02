Razing of nine artificial waterfalls begins in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Fulfilling a decade-old demand of farmers in Tenkasi, the district administration on Monday began demolishing nine artificial waterfalls constructed by nine persons through diversion and obstruction of natural watercourses in Mekkarai, situated in the Western Ghats on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

In the first phase, officials began breaking the concrete canals that were illegally constructed to carry water to the artificial waterfalls. According to the farmers’ petition, the individuals got the land from Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam on lease in Mekkarai stating that they would be carrying out farming activities.

“However, those involved constructed cottages and artificial falls without getting permission from various departments. They are earning in lakhs each month by charging the tourists to take bath in the waterfalls and stay in cottages,” the farmers said.

Speaking to TNIE, Akash said his administration has initiated action based on the report by a committee.

“No individual has the right to divert or obstruct the natural watercourse. I formed a committee which conducted a detailed survey and confirmed that norms were violated. We gave a notice to the persons concerned before the demolition,” said the collector.

When asked about the complaints on the artificial waterfalls in the Gundar, Akash said officials would conduct a field visit. Meanwhile, farmers and residents of Mekkarai thanked the Collector.

TENKASI: Fulfilling a decade-old demand of farmers in Tenkasi, the district administration on Monday began demolishing nine artificial waterfalls constructed by nine persons through diversion and obstruction of natural watercourses in Mekkarai, situated in the Western Ghats on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. In the first phase, officials began breaking the concrete canals that were illegally constructed to carry water to the artificial waterfalls. According to the farmers’ petition, the individuals got the land from Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam on lease in Mekkarai stating that they would be carrying out farming activities. “However, those involved constructed cottages and artificial falls without getting permission from various departments. They are earning in lakhs each month by charging the tourists to take bath in the waterfalls and stay in cottages,” the farmers said. Speaking to TNIE, Akash said his administration has initiated action based on the report by a committee. “No individual has the right to divert or obstruct the natural watercourse. I formed a committee which conducted a detailed survey and confirmed that norms were violated. We gave a notice to the persons concerned before the demolition,” said the collector. When asked about the complaints on the artificial waterfalls in the Gundar, Akash said officials would conduct a field visit. Meanwhile, farmers and residents of Mekkarai thanked the Collector.