Tiruchy: Upgraded from town panchayat to Municipality, Musiri still lacks in funds, basic facilities

The town panchayat of Musiri in Tiruchy was upgraded into a municipality after its first council was elected on February 28.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:53 AM

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The town panchayat of Musiri in Tiruchy was upgraded into a municipality after its first council was elected on February 28. However, issues such as lack of funds to improve basic facilities and insufficient workforce are yet to be addressed, residents rued.

Apart from recently-elected council members, the rest of the staff working in the municipality are employees from town panchayat level, sources said. They do not match the required eligibility criteria, the residents said. M Mohanraj, a resident of Musiri, said, "Lack of adequate drinking water and unrepaired pipelines are some of the issues we continue to face.

The municipality has not updated the population record, which, in turn, affects services it provides. There has not been much change except for the authorities replacing the 'town panchayat' board with one saying 'municipality'." Speaking about irregular water supply, he said, "The town receives water only once in three days. Though the Mettur town panchayat is only 20 km away, water is being provided from Kaikatty, which is located further away. Musiri also lacks public toilets." Musiri, sources said, has 24 wards.

A DMK councillor, on condition of anonymity, said, "People have elected us with a lot of expectation. However, we are not able to properly implement resolutions due to lack of funds. We expect the situation to change soon." M Kalai Selvan, an activist from Musiri, said, "We lack sufficient sanitation workers and staff to clear drains. Garbage can be seen strewn across the streets in Musiri and sewage can be seen overflowing on the roads." When asked, a senior official from the municipality said,

"Following the upgradation, certain decisions like those related to funds have to be taken at a higher level. We are yet to receive adequate funds and have been waiting for a nod to execute various proposals for the municipality's development." When contacted, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, said, "Nothing significant had been done over the past 10 years.

The previous government recruited government employees in Musiri on contract basis. But, posts are now sanctioned through TNPSC. As regards funds, Chief Minster M K Stalin sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore last year for development works in all municipalties. This year, Rs 1,500 crore has been allotted once again. Meeting are being held to learn about various demands in each municipality. Based on the immediate needs, more funds will be released, if necessary."

