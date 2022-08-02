Home States Tamil Nadu

Will besiege Raj Bhavan on Aug 5 for anti-people policies: Congress

To condemn Union government’s “anti-people activities”, the Congress has decided to stage a besiege protest before the Raj Bhavan on August 5.

Published: 02nd August 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To condemn Union government’s “anti-people activities”, the Congress has decided to stage a besiege protest before the Raj Bhavan on August 5. This was decided during party’s State executive committee meeting at Sathymoorthi Bhavan on Monday.

At the meeting, five resolutions were adopted unanimously. Among them was one noting that the BJP-led Union government is using the ED to take political revenge, and punishments were given in only 0.5% of cases registered by the ED for money laundering.

Other resolutions were on recalling the freedom struggle and the importance of freedom, and district units of party conducting 75-km padyatras in their respective districts from August 9 to 14 to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. The party has also decided to stage a besiege protest against the “anti-people policies” of the Centre on August 5.

