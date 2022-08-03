Parandur frets over second Chennai airport proposal

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to the Centre’s decision to build Chennai’s second airport in Parandur panjayat near Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district, thousands of farmers and residents have urged the State and Central governments not to implement the project by destroying their livelihood and agrarian activities.

The State government is planning to acquire over 4,500 acres of land in 12 villages, including Parandur, Nagapattu, Eganapuram, Nelvai, Thandalam and Kootthavakkam, for the upcoming green field airport. Once the State gets approval from the Centre, the land acquisition process is likely to begin.

V Patchaiyappan (70), a resident of Nagapattu, said, “Even as the river linking project remains a dream, projects like this airport, in the name of development, are being rushed.” He urged the government to consider the people’s livelihood before acquiring lands here.

D Thilagam (49) of the same village lamented that she constructed a house there after a couple of generations. She is yet to complete the monthly EMIs. She is now clueless about saving her house and agricultural lands. Most of the people in these villages hardly have pattas for their land and houses. E Sandhya (27), a postgraduate holder from Eganapuram, said there were over 800 households in the village alone they would be destroyed.

“Agriculture plays a key role here and several people are employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme. How will the government create jobs for us?” she said. A 70-year widow, L Parameshwari, said she was receiving an old-age pension of Rs 1,000.

But, she did not get it for the past three months. She survived with the help of her neighbours. It is questionable whether or not she will be able to survive if the entire village is acquired. Kancheepuram Collector M Arthi and District Revenue Officer Siva Ruthrayya were unavailable for comments.

CHENNAI: In response to the Centre’s decision to build Chennai’s second airport in Parandur panjayat near Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district, thousands of farmers and residents have urged the State and Central governments not to implement the project by destroying their livelihood and agrarian activities. The State government is planning to acquire over 4,500 acres of land in 12 villages, including Parandur, Nagapattu, Eganapuram, Nelvai, Thandalam and Kootthavakkam, for the upcoming green field airport. Once the State gets approval from the Centre, the land acquisition process is likely to begin. V Patchaiyappan (70), a resident of Nagapattu, said, “Even as the river linking project remains a dream, projects like this airport, in the name of development, are being rushed.” He urged the government to consider the people’s livelihood before acquiring lands here. D Thilagam (49) of the same village lamented that she constructed a house there after a couple of generations. She is yet to complete the monthly EMIs. She is now clueless about saving her house and agricultural lands. Most of the people in these villages hardly have pattas for their land and houses. E Sandhya (27), a postgraduate holder from Eganapuram, said there were over 800 households in the village alone they would be destroyed. “Agriculture plays a key role here and several people are employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme. How will the government create jobs for us?” she said. A 70-year widow, L Parameshwari, said she was receiving an old-age pension of Rs 1,000. But, she did not get it for the past three months. She survived with the help of her neighbours. It is questionable whether or not she will be able to survive if the entire village is acquired. Kancheepuram Collector M Arthi and District Revenue Officer Siva Ruthrayya were unavailable for comments.