TN provides most postpartum IUDs, receives award

The State Family Welfare Department received an award for the achievement from the Union Health Ministry recently, said Health Minster Ma Subramanian.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bagged the first place in India for providing the highest number of Post-Partum Intra Uterine Contraceptive Device (PPIUCD), a birth-control ring inserted through the birth canal in women post delivery. The State Family Welfare Department received an award for the achievement from the Union Health Ministry recently, said Health Minster Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, for the past three years, TN stood number one in providing the highest number of PPIUCDs. He said 2,53,648 women received the ring in 2019-2020; 3,19,936 in 2020-2021, and 3,61,028 in 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, he said the 33th mega vaccination drive would be organised on August 7 for first, second, and booster doses. All eligible individuals have been requested to take the shot. Tamil Nadu has around 27 lakh vaccine doses in stock. Also, 3.51 lakh people are eligible for booster doses in TN.

