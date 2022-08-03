Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Sri Lankan fishers ‘swim’ into Nagapattinam, held

Two Sri Lankan fishermen, who arrived at Siruthalaikadu near Point Calimere on Tuesday after their boat ‘capsized’ owing to rough weather early on Monday, were arrested.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

The two Sri Lankan fishers questioned by officials on Tuesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Two Sri Lankan fishermen, who arrived at Siruthalaikadu near Point Calimere on Tuesday after their boat ‘capsized’ owing to rough weather early on Monday, were arrested. The two persons were identified as V Janarthanan (29) and K Sasigaran (22) of Palaly in Jaffna district.

“Janarthanan and Sasigaran claimed that they had set out for fishing on Sunday evening. Their boat drifted across IMBL into Indian waters due to rough weather and capsized around 3 am. These said they held on to large fuel cans and moved close to Indian shores after 30 hours,” an official from Coastal Security Group told TNIE. The two persons claimed that they had even requested some Tamil Nadu fishermen on mechanised and motorised boats to take them onboard, but in vain.

Local fishers from Siruthalaikadu noticed the two persons in the sea near Indian shores, took them onboard their motorised boat and brought them to their village. S Semban, a fishermen representative from Siruthalaikadu told TNIE, “The two men looked tired. They claimed that they swam for several nautical miles. We offered them food and water and also alerted the police.” CSG officials and Intelligence interrogated the two fishermen and took them to the marine police station in Vedaranyam in the afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan fishermen Nagapattinam
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp