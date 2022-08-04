Mayiladuthurai: Cops rescue abducted girl within three hours; eight arrested

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The police rescued a 23-year-old girl within three hours of being abducted from her house by a group, in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday. DSP M Vasantharaj said, “The accused had abducted the girl intending to marry her forcefully. We rescued her with the help of police from Villupuram and Cuddalore. We arrested the accused and seven others.”

Sources said, N Vigneshwaran (34) of Aduthurai in Thanjavur was staying in the same locality and befriended the girl. She stopped talking to him but Vigneshwaran allegedly continued to harass the girl and kept asking her to marry him. When the girl refused, Vigneshwaran went to her house and created ruckus on July 12. The girl’s family complained to police, and Vigneshwaran absconded. He allegedly sought the help of his friend, M Subhash Chandra Bose (35), who owned an SUV and a travel agency.

At 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Vigneshwaran, Bose and another friend J Selvakumar barged into the girl’s house with masks and forcefully abducted her in Bose’s vehicle.Perusing the neighbourhood’s CCTV footage, police identified the vehicle and traced Bose’s mobile number and found it moving towards Villupuram.

Mayiladuthurai SP NS Nisha reached out to Villupuram SP N Shreenatha, the Vikkiravandi police stopped the SUV at a check-post near Villupuram at 10.30 pm. The girl was rescued. Vigneshwaran, Bose Selvakumar, and five others from the town were arrested.

