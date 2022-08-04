Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai: Cops rescue abducted girl within three hours; eight arrested

The police rescued a 23-year-old girl within three hours of being abducted from her house by a group, in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The police rescued a 23-year-old girl within three hours of being abducted from her house by a group, in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday. DSP M Vasantharaj said, “The accused had abducted the girl intending to marry her forcefully. We rescued her with the help of police from Villupuram and Cuddalore. We arrested the accused and seven others.”

Sources said, N Vigneshwaran (34) of Aduthurai in Thanjavur was staying in the same locality and befriended the girl. She stopped talking to him but Vigneshwaran allegedly continued to harass the girl and kept asking her to marry him. When the girl refused, Vigneshwaran went to her house and created ruckus on July 12. The girl’s family complained to police, and Vigneshwaran absconded. He allegedly sought the help of his friend, M Subhash Chandra Bose (35), who owned an SUV and a travel agency.

At 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Vigneshwaran, Bose and another friend J Selvakumar barged into the girl’s house with masks and forcefully abducted her in Bose’s vehicle.Perusing the neighbourhood’s CCTV footage, police identified the vehicle and traced Bose’s mobile number and found it moving towards Villupuram.
Mayiladuthurai SP NS Nisha reached out to Villupuram SP N Shreenatha, the Vikkiravandi police stopped the SUV at a check-post near Villupuram at 10.30 pm. The girl was rescued. Vigneshwaran, Bose Selvakumar, and five others from the town were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp