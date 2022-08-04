Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Anamalai Tiger Reserve releases audio warning locals of animal movement

The awareness audio called upon the people to clear the bushes near their homes as these can serve as happy hiding points for big cats like leopards or sloth bears.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Elephants at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials have released audio that warns local people of the movement of elephants and tigers in the area.

The warning mainly intended for local people who are mostly workers in tea estates has directed people to avoid growing plants like mango, jackfruit, guava, and banana near their residences. The forest department and the ATR officials said that the above-said fruits attract elephants.

The awareness audio called upon the people to clear the bushes near their homes as these can serve as happy hiding points for big cats like leopards or sloth bears.

The audio also called upon the people not to dump their domestic waste in the open as that would also attract animals. The warning system also directed the people, especially the workers in the forest area against venturing out alone and to go as a team of three to four persons. The awareness audio also asked people to make a high-pitched sound or to blow a whistle while traveling along so that the wild animals don't come near.

ATR officials also directed the people to share the two-minute awareness audio in social media groups.

It may be noted that almost four people have lost their lives due to the attack by wild elephants and hence to prevent man-animal conflict, the department has created an awareness video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve ATR Audio Elephants and tigers
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp