Coimbatore student’s suicide: Two more held for sexual assault

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Eight months after a 17-year-old girl died by suicide, police on Thursday arrested two more persons on charges of sexually assaulting the girl and abetting her suicide. They were arrested based on investigation into the girl’s suicide note.

The girl was found dead in her house near Ukkadam on November 11, 2021. All Women Police (West) of Coimbatore city arrested K Mithun Chakravarthi (31), her school teacher, for allegedly sexually assaulting and abetting her suicide. He was detained under Goondas Act. Also, police arrested the former principal Meera Jackson for failing to act on the girl’s complaint. She has secured bail.

During investigation, police seized a note wherein the girl allegedly mentioned three names and said they should not be spared. Police investigated veracity of the note and arrested two more people. They were identified as Mohammad Sultan (70) a resident of Ukkadam and Manoraj (58), father of the teacher who handled tuitions for her.

“We sent the letter for the examination to the forensic science department to confirm her handwriting. Simultaneously investigation was held with a few suspects. After receiving the results from forensic analysis, two persons who were mentioned in the note have been arrested,” said a police officer.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or Vidiyal help line run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)

