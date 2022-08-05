Home States Tamil Nadu

Dams overflow as rain pounds TN, govt says no release of water without warning

He held a review meeting through videoconference with Collectors of 12 districts (located on the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam rivers) and officials of various departments.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After heavy rainfall pounded several districts and discharge of water from Mettur Dam was increased to two lakh cusecs due to heavy inflow from Karnataka, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told officials not to increase the quantum of water discharged from reservoirs without informing people and not to release surplus water at night. He held a review meeting through videoconference with Collectors of 12 districts (located on the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam rivers) and officials of various departments.

The meeting was held on a day when the combined storage level in 90 reservoirs across the State reached 86.74% of their capacity, and 10 reservoirs, including Mettur, Veeranam and Gundar, reached full capacity.
Collectors of Tiruchy, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Erode, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, and Tiruppur and officials from the departments of revenue and disaster management, home, PWD, agriculture, police, and fire and rescue services took part in the meeting, a press release said.

Following IMD forecast, monitoring officers were sent to districts where very heavy rains are expected. Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed at Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris districts, in addition to the two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in The Nilgiris. Stalin ordered the stationing of two NDRF and one SDRF team in Tiruchy district and two SDRF teams each in Erode and Namakkal districts. Following the discharge of surplus water to the Cauvery, alerts were sent to around 21.87 lakh mobile phones through the Common Alert Protocol.

Stock essentials at relief camps, officials told

Stalin also urged officials to conduct field visits to ascertain crop damage, and asked ministers to immediately go to districts and supervise relief work. Collectors were told to be prepared with all necessary equipment to face any emergency and ready rescue teams and relief centres. Food, water, and medicine should be adequately stocked at relief centres, the CM said.

Fisherfolk should be alerted about weather forecasts, the CM said, and requested people to follow district administrations ’ advisories. District and State control rooms are open round the clock and the public can reach them on toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively.

People can also register complaints by sending WhatsApp messages to 94458-69848. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present in the meeting.

94458-69848
Send messages on WhatsApp to this number to register your complaints

More showers ahead
Heavy rains are expected to continue in Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur & Namakkal for two more days 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur Dam Tamil Nadu Heavy rains
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp