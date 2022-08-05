Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karuna with tricolour in background

He changed his picture days after PM Modi put a 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate August 15.

Published: 05th August 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Profile picture of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his Twitter account. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has changed his Twitter profile picture, putting up a photograph of M Karunanidhi with the Indian tricolour in the background, while stating his late father had ensured flag hoisting rights for CMs.

Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, changed his picture days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a 'tiranga' (Tricolour) as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate the national flag to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

"Muthamil arignar (Tamil scholar) Kalaignar ensured the right of state Chief Ministers hoisting the (national) flag on August 15 in 1974," Stalin said in a tweet.

The display picture showed the late Karunanidhi, flanked by officials, descending steps, presumably at the Fort St George here where the state Secretariat is located, with the Indian national flag fluttering atop a tall mast behind him.

"#NewProfilePic," Stalin added.

Tamil Nadu chief ministers hoist the tricolour from the ramparts of Fort St George here on the Independence Day every year.

