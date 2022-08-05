Home States Tamil Nadu

Will TN go for e-buses under Central govt scheme?

Since the Centre is pushing for GCC model, the operator will come along with buses.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Electric buses parked bus depot . (Photo| Twitter)

Electric buses parked bus depot . (Photo| Twitter)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After missing out on Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) I and II scheme and Grand Challenge-1, a huge global tender worth Rs 5,500 crore to procure 5,585 electric buses, Tamil Nadu now has a chance to avail of Union government subsidies under Grand Challenge-2 as it may send a proposal for procuring electric buses under fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) called by the Centre.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, has floated the EoI inviting State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to submit proposals for buying electric buses on a Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis. Sources told TNIE that the last date for submitting the proposal has been extended from August 1 to August 10, and the State may have an opportunity to submit its proposal.

Since the Centre is pushing for GCC model, the operator will come along with buses. STUs can save on large upfront capital expenditure needed for procuring buses under the GCC or PPP model. Additionally, STUs can also reduce expenditure needed for maintaining inventory of spares and other consumables, sources said.

CESL has been mandated by the Niti Aayog and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to deploy 50,000 electric vehicles under a National Electric Bus Program (NEBP). Any public sector undertaking, STU, special purpose vehicle, or transport authority engaged in public transport can participate in the EoI.

According to sources, the State government will also go ahead with procurement of 500 new electric buses and 2,213 diesel buses as per its agreement with German bank Kfw signed earlier this year, and, initially, 100 low-floor AC electric buses for urban operation will be bought.The Grand Challenge II gives the State an opportunity to seek the benefit of joint tender along with other entities and procure buses at lower cost, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric Vehicles E-bus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp